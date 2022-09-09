NORTHFIELD, MN —
To plant a tree in memory of Carol James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
NORTHFIELD, MN —
Carol James of Northfield, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Carol, born November 1, 1939, grew up in New Richland, Minnesota later attending Luther College where she was a 1961 graduate. She taught 5th grade at Parkview Elementary School in District 196 for 25 years where she was beloved as a teacher, co-worker, and friend.
Carol’s passion for learning and creating a better world for all was unmatched. She had an incredible intellect that astounded all who knew her. She participated in multiple book clubs and could be found reading anywhere. Her commitment to AAUW (American Association of University Women) led her to hold board positions at the state and national levels throughout her life. She treasured her time at St John’s Lutheran Church singing in the choir for years and serving on several committees.
Perhaps her greatest gift, and legacy, was her family. She married Ronald James August 26th, 1961. They shared 61 years of love and support in their marriage. She had three children with Ronald: Jody Paulsen (Stephen), Amy Shanaa (Ali), and Daniel James (Jamie). She had 5 grandchildren: Jody and Stephen’s daughters Alyssa (Mitchell), and Madeleine (Timothy); and Amy and Ali’s daughters Amira, Sabrine, and Safiya. She also had one great-grandson Lewis (Madeleine) and another great-grandson (Alyssa) arriving in January 2023. Her selfless love, care, and strength made her a true matriarch.
She is preceded in death by her father (Elmer Rasmussen), mother (Esther Rasmussen), sister (Gail Radius), and daughter (Amy). She is survived by her husband (Ronald), daughter (Jody), son (Daniel), granddaughters (Alyssa, Madeleine, Amira, Sabrine, and Safiya) as well as her great-grandson (Lewis).
Visitation and Funeral to be held on September 17th, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield, MN 55057. Visitation from 12-1:30, funeral service at 1:30 and reception to follow.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.