Bryce Skaar

NORTHFIELD — Bryce Skaar, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Northfield.

To send flowers to the family of Bryce Skaar, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 4
Visitation
Thursday, May 4, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 5
Visitation
Friday, May 5, 2023
10:00AM-10:45AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 5
Service
Friday, May 5, 2023
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
May 18
Graveside
Thursday, May 18, 2023
9:00AM-9:15AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments