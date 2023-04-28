NORTHFIELD — Bryce Skaar, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD — Bryce Skaar, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Northfield.
Bryce Winston Skaar was born on August 27, 1937 in Northfield, the fifth of five children born to Iroll and Gladys Skaar. Bryce attended Northfield High school and enlisted in the Navy on January 28, 1955.
On January 5th 1958 Bryce married Mollie Wente whom he had met while ice skating, he was 15 years old. They first lived in Key West FL where Bryce was stationed in the Navy. Following his discharge in 1958 they moved to Northfield where they first rented an apartment and then purchased a home with the GI Bill. They were blessed with two children, Tim and Jackie, and raised them in Northfield. Following his time in the Navy, Bryce worked for Despatch Industries for 42 years where he was known as "Top Dog."
Bryce enjoyed spending time with the love of his life Mollie, traveling to TX, Las Vegas (over 22 times), golfing, dancing, snowmobiling, ice skating and singing in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Bryce is survived by his two children, Tim (Becca) of Woodbury and Jackie (Jason) Grinnell of Belle Plain; three grandchildren, Jordan, Abby and Nathan; siblings, Sandra Huegel of Allentown, PA and Iroll of Reston, WV. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie; parents; and siblings, David and Colleen Hegvik.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Northfield, with military honors to follow outside the church. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Bierman Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at the church. A committal service be held at 9 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, followed by interment.
