...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
NORTHFIELD — Bruce Jensen, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, January 28, 2023. Bruce is a throat/tonsil cancer survivor. He has battled it periodically since November 2009. Tragically his cancer came back for a final time in June 2022 as pancreatic and liver cancer which ultimately took his life.
Bruce Peter Jensen was born June 4, 1955, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Gilbert and Anne (Clark) Jensen. He was raised in Waterloo, Iowa. Bruce's father, Gilbert Jensen, died in a car crash January 14, 1967 when he was 11 years old. His mother, Anne Jensen, died of cancer August 10, 1973 when he was 18 years old. In 1977, he received his Bachelor's degree in Music Education from St. Olaf College. In 1978, Bruce enlisted in the US Army. He played french horn in the first armored division post band in Ansbach, Germany. In 1983, Bruce returned to Northfield and began working for Laura Baker Services. On June 18, 1988, he married Kary Ann Nelson and then made a family and raised three children, Laura born October 1989, Mary Beth born in February 1993 and Jon born in November 1995. In 1995 he began working at Cardinal Glass and remained with Cardinal until his health failed.
Bruce enjoyed playing Frisbee, and being active outdoors - including hiking, nature and watching the seasons change. Bruce is known for his passion for playing music, particularly, playing the upright bass. He played a variety of musical genres through the years including orchestral classical music, jazz, 60/70's folk rock, bluegrass, country, praise/worship and Norwegian folk. He was a very thoughtful man who enjoyed writing and has written many updates of his cancer journeys and life stories with positive and inspiring words of encouragement to all readers.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years Kary; his children Laura Jensen and her husband Jesus Huerta, Mary Beth, Jon Jensen and his partner Brayden Zenker; his grandchildren Mildred, Vincent and Dakota; his brother Christian Jensen, his sisters Linne Jensen, Karen Jess, Anine Jensen and her partner Sheldon; his mother-in-law Mary Ann Nelson.
Services will be 11:00AM, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Vang Lutheran Church, 2060 County 49 Blvd, Dennison, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow. Interment with Military Honors will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.