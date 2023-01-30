Bruce Peter Jensen

NORTHFIELD — Bruce Jensen, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, January 28, 2023. Bruce is a throat/tonsil cancer survivor. He has battled it periodically since November 2009. Tragically his cancer came back for a final time in June 2022 as pancreatic and liver cancer which ultimately took his life.

