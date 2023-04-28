WEBSTER — Bonnie Lindquist, age 82, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with her family by her side.
Bonnie Corinne (Larson) Lindquist was born October 21, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sidney and Laura (Pundsness) Larson. She was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958. She attended St. Olaf College and Stanford University before receiving her bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota in 1962. In 1963, Bonnie married John Lindquist and they moved to Eagan, where they had their three children. In 1974, the couple made their home at Sky Harbor Airpark in Webster. After their children were all in school, Bonnie made a career as a grocery buyer for Fairway Foods, then Holiday Companies, and finally Nash-Finch. John passed away in 1995, and Bonnie retired on 04-05-06 (she liked to say it this way) after 30 years in her profession. On June 9, 2007, Bonnie married Donald Eide, and they continued to reside at Sky Harbor Airpark.
Bonnie was a longtime member of Christiania Lutheran Church. She volunteered in many capacities at Christiania—serving as congregational president, vice-president, and secretary, was a member of the altar guild, served as a Sunday School teacher, and was involved in the annual Lutefisk Dinner. She was also a lifetime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and quilting and was a member of the Patches and Planes quilting group. She loved reading and was a member of both the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and church book clubs. She also enjoyed a mean game of solitaire and many NCIS reruns.
Bonnie loved her family above all, enjoyed their get-togethers, and followed all their activities. She is survived by her husband, Donald Eide; her daughter, Jahna Lindquist of Lakeville; her sons, Jerrod (Syd McGowan) Lindquist of Rogers and Brandt (Amy) Lindquist of Noblesville, Indiana; her step-children Jodi (Mark) Hansen of Farmington; Sarah (Shane) Schwerin of Milaca; Abraham (Sarah) Wolfe of Shoreview; 3 grandchildren: Kathryn Schwanke, Reeve and Asher Lindquist; 10 step-grandchildren: Blake (Angie), Lance, Riley, Dalton, and Lydia Hansen; Teagan and Delaney Maloney; Gemma, Quinn, and Rohan Wolfe; sister, Sonia (Paul) St. Clair of St. Paul; brother-in-law, Ron Lindmark of Shoreview; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Laura Larson; first husband, John; step-grandchild, Rachel Hansen; and sister, Lynette Lindmark.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield, and at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with lunch following at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044. Interment will take place at Christiania West Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Hansen, Blake Hansen, Lance Hansen, Kathryn Schwanke, Eric Lindmark, Curt Selinsky.
