Bonita "Bonnie" Pangburn

NORTHFIELD — Bonita "Bonnie" Marie Pangburn, age 63, of Northfield, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the home of her son Daniel (Jennifer) Fisher in Nerstrand.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Sunday, March 12, 2023
1:00PM-4:00PM
Mar 12
Prayer Service
Sunday, March 12, 2023
2:00PM
