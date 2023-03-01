Bonita "Bonnie" Pangburn

NORTHFIELD — Bonita "Bonnie" Marie Pangburn, age 63, of Northfield, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the home of her son Daniel (Jennifer) Fisher in Nerstrand.
Bonnie was born December 18, 1959, to James and Mary Ann (Geer) Pangburn in Minneapolis. Bonnie moved to Northfield in 1984 with her two sons, Jeffrey and Daniel. She remarried and added another son, Justin, and two stepsons, Ryan, and Bobby to her family. Bonnie lived for her kids. She worked several jobs in Northfield over the last 40 years including Malt O'Meal, Northfield Disposal, the American Legion, Northfield Golf Course, Tavern Restaurant, The Grand Event Center, and Bon Appetite. She was a great leader and always a supporter for anybody around her.
Bonnie loved spending time with her family. Especially her grandchildren. She was the glue to her family and was the support for anyone in need. She always made time for everybody whether it be at home, or at work, she always took the time to make people feel good. Bonnie enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, crosswords puzzles and nature photography. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of nurture, her loving personality, and her love for her family.
Bonnie is survived by her children Jeffrey (Charlotte) Fisher, Daniel (Jennifer) Fisher, Justin Sabyan; stepsons Ryan (Heidi) Sabyan, Robert Sabyan; grandchildren Ella, Mia, Noah, Owen, Beckett, Joelle, Tate, Caden, Ashlyn, Nolan, and Riley. She is also survived by her mother Mary Ann Foster; her sister Kathy Pangburn; uncle Bill Geer, auntie Ida (Geer) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father James Pangburn; a sister Marietta Geer; her brother Walter Pangburn; sister-in-law Deb (Thompson) Pangburn; and her grandmother Alma Geer.
A reception gathering will be at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A short prayer service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will be held at a later date at Valley Grove Cemetery in Nerstrand. biermanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Bonita "Bonnie" Pangburn, please visit Tribute Store.