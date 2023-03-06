NORTHFIELD — A recipient of Mankato's "Teacher of the Year" award and a familiar presence in the city's musical circles, Betty Jean Druckenbrod Een passed away on March 4, 2023 at the age of 101 in Northfield, MN, where she had been living for the past 15 years.
Betty was born in Mankato, MN on November 13, 1921 to William and Bessie (Paegel) Druckenbrod. Her father, a mail supervisor at the downtown Post Office, was also a Mankato native. Her mother, born in nearby Mapleton, moved to Mankato at the age of 14 with her parents, who owned and operated the Mankato Bottling Company. Betty grew up on Mankato's North End and attended both Union and Franklin Schools. In 1939 she graduated from Mankato High School, not long before its landmark building on South Fifth Street was destroyed by fire.
As a student at what was then Mankato State Teachers College, Betty majored in Elementary Education, with specializations in teaching kindergarten and music. Widely recognized for her singing, Betty was the lead performer in high school operettas and was featured as a soprano soloist with the College Choir and the Madrigal Singers. In her senior year, she was named to "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities."
In June, 1943, in the middle of the Second World War, Betty completed her Bachelor of Science Degree. In order to participate in the war effort, she spent the summer of 1943 working in the canteen at the McDonnell Douglas Aircraft factory in Los Angeles, CA. At the end of the summer, she began her teaching career as a kindergarten instructor in Jackson, MN.
While an undergraduate at Mankato State College, Betty had met Andrew Een of rural Mapleton, who had been a fellow member of the College Choir and the Lutheran Student Association. In early 1944, because of a contractual clause that automatically terminated the employment of single women teachers who married, Betty left her position in Jackson and returned to California, where Andrew, a Navy Lieutenant (Senior Grade), was temporarily stationed. On February 19, 1944, Betty and Andrew were married in Trinity Lutheran Church in Los Angeles. They lived in Long Beach, CA for two months before Andrew shipped out to the Pacific War Theater.
Returning to Minnesota, Betty clerked at Brett's Department Store in downtown Mankato for six months. She then resumed her teaching career in Stewart, MN, where she taught first and second grades as well as high school music while waiting for her husband to return from the war. In 1946, the reunited couple settled in Winnebago, MN, where Andrew served as Superintendent of Schools and Betty began devoting herself to full-time motherhood. A daughter, Andrea Ruth, was born in 1947 and was followed by three sons, John Andrew in 1950, Robert William in 1952, and James Rogness in 1956.
Andrew's career kept the young family on the move during the 1950's. He served as Superintendent of Schools in Windom, MN from 1953-56 and in Owatonna, MN from 1956-58 before relocating to Mankato. As Andrew pursued a successful career in college administration at Mankato State, Betty returned to teaching as soon as all four children were in school.
Betty eased back into elementary education by teaching a "spring primary" for kindergarten students in Madelia, MN. She then taught second grade in Garden City, MN for two years before accepting a position as a kindergarten instructor at Mankato's Washington Elementary School, where she taught for 20 years. During this period, she also completed her Master's Degree and a Sixth-Year Specialist Degree at Mankato State. The highlight of her career was being named Mankato's "Teacher of the Year," followed by statewide recognition as one of eight finalists for the "Minnesota Teacher of the Year" award.
Continuing to seek out ways to express her love of music, Betty was an active member and President of the Mankato Music Club. She was indispensable to the musical life of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she served first as Director of the Chapel Choir and then, for many years, as Director of the Senior Choir, whose annual Christmas programs were broadcast live on KEYC-TV. Each year she sang in the community production of Handel's "Messiah," and she created many music-filled programs for Chapter U of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, of which she was a longtime member.
In retirement, Betty and Andrew spent summers at their cabin on Lake Francis in Elysian, MN and winters at their second home in Mesa, AZ. They also enjoyed traveling the world, taking countless trips throughout the United States as well as to Europe, the Middle East, Tanzania, East Asia, the Caribbean, and New Zealand.
Betty is survived by her four children, Dr. Andrea Een of Northfield, Dr. John Een (Ney de Souza) of New York City, Robert Een (Karin Levitas) of Los Angeles and New York City, and James Een (Melanie) of Sacramento, CA; three grandchildren, Jonathan Een Newton (Corinne Ducey) of Brentwood, MD, Aria Een of New York City, and Elaiya Een of Davidson, NC; and two nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by Andrew, her husband of 76 years, her parents, three brothers, and a niece.
A memorial service and burial of the ashes will take place in Medo Lutheran Cemetery in rural Mapleton at a future date. Those who wish to make a contribution may send gifts in Betty's name to the Chapel of the Northfield Retirement Community, 910 Cannon Valley Drive, Northfield, MN 55057, or to a charity of their choice.