NORTHFIELD — A recipient of Mankato's "Teacher of the Year" award and a familiar presence in the city's musical circles, Betty Jean Druckenbrod Een passed away on March 4, 2023 at the age of 101 in Northfield, MN, where she had been living for the past 15 years.

