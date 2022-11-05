NORTHFIELD — Bernard "Spud" Welinski, 95, passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022, at the Care Center on the Northfield Retirement Community Campus.
Bernard Ralph Welinski was born on August 16, 1927, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to Frank and Bridget (Kupka) Welinski. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1945. Spud then joined the U.S. Navy, serving from May 1945 to August 1946. In September 1946, he enrolled at Bemidji State University, and earned a degree in Physical Science Education (Teaching) in 1950. He taught math and science for one year in Royalton before moving to Minneapolis and working in the Physics Department at the University of Minnesota as a Research Assistant. In 1962, he began what became thirty years of work manufacturing inflatable balloons and parachutes used for collecting meteorological data and radar calibration.
Having met during his year in Royalton, Spud married Joann Wicklund on June 27, 1953, at St. John's Catholic Church in Hopkins. In 1958, their family moved to Northfield, and he began working at Sheldahl. In 1969 Spud began his career as Production Manager with Space Data Corporation and later on Orbital Sciences Corporation. He retired in 1992. Spud also served for 12 years with the Minnesota National Guard in Field Artillery, rank upon his retirement as Captain, in 1965.
Spud and Joann enjoyed time with their family and friends at the cabin on Hand Lake near Pine River. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, they enjoyed following their children and grandchildren's concerts, games, and activities. Family was their true joy. Spud also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends throughout his life.
Survivors include his children: Claire Welinski (Steve) Hill of Northfield, Mark (Karen) Welinski of Northfield, James (Barbara) Welinski of Duluth; grandchildren: Michael Hill, Benjamin (Megan) Hill and Isaac (Stefanie) Hill, Megan (Andrew) Jackson, Andrew Welinski (Alyssa Hammel), Joel (Jennifer) Welinski, Thomas Welinski, and Natalie Welinski; and great-grandchildren: Eelyn Hill and Josie and Brady Jackson, and many other beloved family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his siblings and their spouses, and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Church of Saint Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be at 12 PM, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, MN.
Memorials are preferred to the Church of St. Dominic or the Northfield Community Action Center.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.