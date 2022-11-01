Bernadine "Bernie" Temple Reese

NORTHFIELD — Bernadine "Bernie" Reese, age 89, passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Bernadine Edna (Temple) Reese was born August 25, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Harold and Edna (Squire) Temple. As an infant she moved with her family to Northfield. Bernie graduated from Northfield High School in 1951 and attended St. Olaf College, graduating in 1955 with a degree in Business Education. During all four years at St. Olaf she worked at WCAL radio. Her first teaching job took her to Kenyon for two years where she roomed with other school teachers.
On a blind date at St. Olaf Homecoming in October 1956, Bernie met Goodhue farm boy Hilbert Reese. Not long after - in April of 1957 - Bert proposed to Bernie at Lyman Lakes on the Carleton College Campus. They married on June 22, 1957, at the Congregational Baptist Church in Northfield (now First Congregational - UCC). After marriage, they made their home in Rosemount and Bernie taught for the Rosemount School District. The next year they moved to Cottage Grove where they lived near Bernie's brother Norman. In 1959, they moved to a 40-acre hobby farm outside Castle Rock where they made their home for the next 16 years. Sisters Pat and Sharon spent some time living with them in the early years- and Bert had his hands full with the 3 Temple sisters. In 1963, Bert established his accounting business and Bernie worked alongside him during tax season until their retirement in 2001. In 1975, Bernie, Bert and family moved to their country ranch just south of Northfield on Falk Trail, where they lived for 41 years until moving into Northfield in November 2016.
Bernie loved horses throughout her life. Frosty was the first Temple horse thanks to brother Duane with Golden Fox not far behind- riding them as part of the "Fearless Riders Gang." This began her lifelong passion for horses- riding, showing, and raising colts. In 1948 at the age of 15 She was a founding member of the Rainbow Saddle Club and also served as secretary. Riding Debt Entry in 1968 and 1969 at the MN State Fair, she was the Grand Champion of the Palomino Western Pleasure Class.
She was also a long time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she had been active in Bible Study, Circle, prayer chain and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed league bowling, golf league and especially playing Bridge with Bert. As a couple, they were inseparable and best friends - experiencing life together in faith, family, work, horse-life and travel.
Family and Faith were number one to Bernie. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother, and a woman with a strong faith in God and trust in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Family trips and vacations were a highlight and an adventure. She was kind, gentle, caring and a woman of grace. Bernie was known for the Temple "wit and cleverness," always making friends and having people feel comfortable. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bert; her children, Brett of Northfield, Bob (Charlotte) of Lakeville, Rebecca (Scott) Elleraas of Chaska; her daughter-in-law, Michele Reese of Northfield; 6 grandchildren, Meredith and Milly Reese, Austin and Allison Reese, Jamie and Leah Elleraas; her sisters, Patricia (John) Day of Randolph, Sharon (Richard) Engdahl of Stillwater; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Temple of Tonka Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her infant sister Nadine, her brothers Norman (Helen) Temple and Duane Temple, and her parents. Special thanks to caregivers Maddy Robertson and Laurie Kuehn.
Visitation will be 4:00PM - 6:00PM Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield and will continue at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on Friday beginning at 10:30AM. Funeral services will be 11:30AM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with lunch following. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Northfield. Pallbearers are her grandchildren. Memorials are preferred to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hosanna Church, the Northfield Retirement Community or the donor's choice. www.biermanfuneralhome.com