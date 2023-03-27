Beatrice Lemke

NORTHFIELD — Beatrice Anne Lemke passed away March 25th at the age of 93, in Northfield, MN. She was born in Jamestown, ND, to Oscar and Beatrice Nygaard, in 1929.

To send flowers to the family of Beatrice Lemke, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 28
Graveside
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments