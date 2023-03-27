Beatrice Lemke

NORTHFIELD — Beatrice Anne Lemke passed away March 25th at the age of 93, in Northfield, MN. She was born in Jamestown, ND, to Oscar and Beatrice Nygaard, in 1929.
Oscar Nygaard was the warden of the Bismarck State Penitentiary, so Beatrice spent her childhood helping her mother entertain dignitaries and serve with various volunteer organizations. She graduated from Bismarck high school, then attended North Dakota State University and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. In 1949 she married her childhood sweetheart, Justin "Judd" Lemke. After college Bea worked in banking until 1958 when she chose to be a full-time mother for their two children.
With her compassionate heart and infectious laughter, Bea was a good friend to all. She spent her life serving our Lord by generously giving her time and supporting those in need, especially children and animals. She always said that it's our job to care for those who cannot speak for themselves. She was very active in the church, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and helping wherever there was a need. The world is a better place because of her.
Beatrice is survived by her daughter Kathryn (Craig) Young, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Justin, and their son, Kennedy Jay Lemke.
Beatrice had the voice of an angel and it's comforting to know she is now singing with the Lord's heavenly choirs. biermanfuneralhome.com.
