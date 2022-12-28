Barbara Nordly Putter Beck

WATERLOO, IOWA FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Barbara Nordly Beck, Waterloo, Iowa and a former resident of Northfield, MN passed away on Monday, December 26 at the age of 95. She was born in Red Wing, Minnesota, the daughter of Louis and Florence Brown Nordly.
Barbara, also known as “Putter”, graduated from Red Wing HS in 1945, and Carleton College in 1949. Carleton was where she would meet her husband, William Beck. They married in 1950 and were together for 62 years. Bill’s career with John Deere and Honeywell kept the family experiencing new places.
Putter made new friends at every stop while living in Ottumwa, IA, Minneapolis, MN, Manchester, NH, Arlington Heights, IL, and Wayzata, MN. They retired to Pequot Lakes, MN and then Northfield, MN. After her husband’s death in 2012, Barb moved to Waterloo to be with family.
Barbara was always interested in others and more importantly, she made all she met feel important and significant in her life. When she gave of her time, she gave it joyfully and completely. At her 60th college reunion in 2009, Carleton presented Putter with its Distinguished Alumni Service award.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Daniel (Jan) from Denver, CO and David (Laurel Marsden, partner) from Richmond, VA, and her daughter Mary (Michael) Broshar of Buckingham, Iowa. Her nine grandchildren are: Brianna (Jason) Cline, Katy (Aram) Susong, Aaron (Ashley) Broshar, Casey (Katie) Beck, Betsy (Tony) Pollastrini, Laura (Nick) Bonewitz, Diane (Theo) Christifore, Jeff Beck and Taylor (Cody) Ronan, and 18 great-grandchildren (Sam, Molly, Amelia, Ivery, Grayson, Madelyn, Joya, Beck, Autumn, Melanie, Reese, McKinley, Eden, Levi, McKayla, Hunter, Landon and Hannah).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Elizabeth Nordly Torrey.
The family will hold a reception on Wednesday, January 4 at 10:00 AM at Landmark Commons in Waterloo. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, Red Wing, MN following a private inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery.