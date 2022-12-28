Barbara Nordly Putter Beck

WATERLOO, IOWA FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — Barbara Nordly Beck, Waterloo, Iowa and a former resident of Northfield, MN passed away on Monday, December 26 at the age of 95. She was born in Red Wing, Minnesota, the daughter of Louis and Florence Brown Nordly.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

