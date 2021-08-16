NORTHFIELD — Mollie Skaar, age 82 of Northfield MN, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis,MN.
Mollie Helen Margaret Wente was born on Oct. 20, 1938 in Faribault, MN, the third of four children, to Lawrence and Helen (Grohman) Wente. Two months after her birth, due to health issues with her mother, she went to live with her Godparents, Ernest and Mollie Fredenburg. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1956.
On Jan. 5, 1958, Mollie married Bryce Skaar whom she had met while ice skating, when she was 14 years old. They first lived in Key West, Florida, where Bryce was stationed in the Navy Following Bryce's discharge in 1958, they moved to Northfield, first renting an apartment and then purchasing a home with of the GI Bill. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Tim and Jackie.
Following high school Mollie attended cosmetology school. Besides being a cosmetologist, she also worked in the bakery of what is now Family Fare, and also for McDonald's.
Mollie's hobbies included sewing,golf, dancing, singing in the choir and praise service of Trinity Lutheran Church, snowmobiling, ice skating, visiting the casino once in a while and vacationing in South Padre Island, Texas.
Mollie is survived by her husband Bryce, their two children, Tim(Becca) and Jackie (Jason), three grandchildren, Jordan, Abby and Nathan; three in-laws, Sandra Huegel, Iroll Skaar and Juanita Wente.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her Godparents, her brothers, Harlen and Floyd and her sister Mary.
The funeral service will be on Aug. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:30
until the start of the service. Lunch will be served following the service. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.