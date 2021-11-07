NORTHFIELD — Dolores Tuma, age 93, passed away Saturday evening, November 6, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Dolores Marie Tuma was born May 8, 1928, on the family farm in Lonsdale, Minnesota, to John T. and Ludmilla (Sirek) Marek. She was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1946. After graduation, she lived with her aunt and worked in St. Paul and worked on the family farm. On March 24, 1949, Dolores married Charles Tuma at Immaculate Conception and after marriage they farmed on the Tuma farm near Union Lake. In 1975, they sold the farm and moved into Northfield.
Dolores was a member of the Church of St. Dominic. One of Dolores' great pleasures was caring for her family - children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, fishing, going to the lake home at Lake Placid.
Survivors include her children, Char (Marty) Burger of Northfield, Maynard (Kathy) of Northfield, Luanne (Mike) Reilly of Brighton, MI; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Wilfred (Alvina) Marek of Lonsdale; her sisters, Ruth Johnson of Brooklyn Park, Sr. Johnette Marek of Oshkosh, WI, Alice Hutchens of Waseca; her sister-in-law, Marion Tuma of Lonsdale, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie (2013), her sons Gregory (1966), Dennis (1993), Steven (1996), her granddaughter Jennifer (1996), her daughter-in-law Lee Norman (2017) and her sister Edith Schultz (2012).
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:30 am at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Lonsdale. Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Carrie Schliemann, Joe Tuma, Andy Tuma, Mike Tuma, Melissa Tuma, Craig Tuma, Megan Reilly, Heather Reilly. Honorary pallbearers are Nicole Tuma Cornell and Stephanie Tuma. Visitation will be 4:00-6:30 p.m. Thursday with the Rosary at 6:30PM, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home and will continue at church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are preferred to the Church of St. Dominic or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale.