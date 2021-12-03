Linda Carpenter

NORTHFIELD — Linda J. Carpenter passed away peacefully at the Three Links Reflections Care Center in Northfield, MN, on Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Linda and her husband Ralph were involved in numerous businesses in Northfield throughout the years—most notably: the College City Press (Northfield News), Carpenter's Corner Bar (building currently occupied by Reunion) and Carpenter's on the Mall—one of the first Chinese-American restaurants in town. Others may remember her friendly face bartending at the Northfield VFW Post 4393 and working at the Hallmark store formerly located in the River Park Mall, which fueled her passion for collecting Hallmark series ornaments. Ralph passed away in 2006.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Kristen of Northfield, Laura (Jon) of Webster MN, and Clayton (DD) of Sugar Land Texas, and four grandchildren.
A private family service and interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Northfield will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Prairie's Edge Humane Society.