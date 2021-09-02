NORTHFIELD — Wendy Dawn Deplazes was born December 22, 1971, in Devils Lake, North Dakota to Richard and Virginia (Schiele) Deplazes. In 1975, the family moved to Minnesota where Wendy attended various schools. In 1982, she moved to Laura Baker services and attended school where she graduated in 1993. Wendy continued to live on the Laura Baker campus residence. She attended EPIC Enterprises during the day where she participated in life enrichment programs. Wendy enjoyed music, craft projects, being outside in nice weather, going to the movies, and spending time with her family and friends.
Wendy passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the age of 49 at Laura Baker Services. She is survived by her parents, her brothers Darren (Jen), Neil (Jessi); nieces and nephews Cody, Ava, Taylor, Allison, Lucas and Katrina. Wendy was preceded in death by her grandparents; aunt and uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, beginning at 12:00 PM at Church of the Annunciation, 4996 Hazelwood Ave, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be at Church of the Annunciation Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Laura Baker Services Association, 211 Oak Street, Northfield, MN. 55057. biermanfuneralhome.com.