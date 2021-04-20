Frank Wilbur Lundberg Jr

NORTHFIELD — Frank W. Lundberg, age 77, entered eternal life Saturday, April 17, 2021 after a month-long struggle following a stroke. Born happy and healthy in Northfield on August 28, 1943, Frank developed serious health issues at age 7 resulting in memory loss. Thanks to the unconditional support of his parents, Frank was afforded a full life. He successfully graduated from Northfield High School in one of the first classes to benefit from the Special Education program. For many years he worked alongside his father, Bill, in the produce department at Red Owl. He was also employed for 10 years at J. Grundy's Rueb 'n' Stein. His senior years were spent at Epic Enterprises working in the community which allowed him to remain active and productive well into his 70's. Not until 2 years ago did he consider himself "retired". For the last 25 years he lived happily in a group home enjoying life with very few wants other than an eternal wish for independence. Aside from his caring family, his needs for protection, love and acceptance were met by many wonderful caregivers and acquaintances. Frank will be remembered for playing his drums, doing bird calls, and leading grace at mealtime. He enjoyed Bingo, Word-Find's and drawing. He thrived on generating laughter and attention and gaining admiration for his youthful appearance. He bowled on a Project Able team and competed in Special Olympics, proudly winning medals for
Race Walking. Many times we heard his recollections of Northfield and how much it had changed. He was truly a child-of-God and enjoyed worshiping and participating in activities at St. Peter's Lutheran Church from baptism until his death. His unassuming presence and kind demeanor will be missed. Preceded in death by parents Grace and F. W. "Bill" Lundberg. Frank is survived by his extraordinarily devoted and loving sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Jon Fredlund, of Anoka; niece Diane Fredlund; nephew Brian Fredlund; grand-nephews Casey, Corey, Trystan, Joshua and Tyler; many cousins and countless friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held this Saturday, April 24th, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation at 10am followed by Funeral at 11am. Internment at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Peter's, Epic or donor's choice. biermanfuneralhome.com.