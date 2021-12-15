Edward Kalina

Weather Alert

...POTENTIALLY HISTORIC HIGH WIND EVENT TONIGHT... .A very powerful low pressure system will track through later today and this evening. Damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are likely across all of the Upper Mississippi River Valley tonight. In addition, a line of severe thunderstorms will develop along a very fast moving cold front early this evening. This line of thunderstorms could contain gusts in excess of 80 mph and some embedded tornadoes across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Sibley, Scott, Dakota, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice and Goodhue Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&