Edward Kalina

NORTHFIELD — Ed Kalina, age 89, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Edward William Kalina was born October 24, 1932, in the family farmhouse outside Northfield, Minnesota, to Edward and Helen (Smisek) Kalina. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1950. On January 16, 1951, Ed was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean Conflict and received his Honorable Discharge on November 23, 1952. When he returned to Northfield he worked at Larson Implement as a mechanic. On April 27, 1957, Ed married Joanne Conklin at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. For over 38 years Ed worked for Malt-O-Meal (now Post) in maintenance, retiring in 1992.
Ed was a member of the Church of St. Dominic's and past Commander of the Northfield American Legion. He enjoyed working and living on their hobby farm and restoring vintage tractors - especially Case.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joanne; 5 children, Steve (Kathy) of Willmar, Julie (Gary) Miller of Rogers, Ted of Northfield, Terry and David both of Elko New Market; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandsons; his brother, Joe of Northfield; 3 sisters, Rita Mach of Lakeville, Helen (Milo) Edel of Northfield, Mary Ann (Lawrence) Smisek of Shieldsville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jeannie, his son Scott, his grandchildren Jessica and Kyle, his sister Teresa Reeder and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM, Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Northfield. Visitation will be 1:00PM - 4:00PM, Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Benson Langehough Funeral Home and at church on Monday one hour prior to the funeral. Interment with Military Honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield.