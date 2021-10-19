MINNEAPOLIS — Helen Voss Woehrlin was born February 11,1955 in Boston, Massachusetts, the first child of Molly & Bill Woehrlin. She grew up in Northfield, then made her adult home in south Minneapolis. Helen delighted in being with children, working or volunteering at many daycares and early childhood education centers over the decades. She was a devoted choir singer, and enjoyed traveling, Twin's games, musicals, beef & broccoli, and decorating for the holidays. Most of all, Helen adored family and friends-- anyone she interacted with really-- never tiring of others' company. Helen's favorite past time was buying presents (unabashedly happy to receive them too!), and hosting parties of any kind. She never forgot to send a card to her wide network for every occasion. Helen was the embodiment of heart and love, described by many as a shining light.
Helen died at age 66 on October 10, just nine days after an unexpected diagnosis of metastatic cancer. As was her fervent wish, she remained at home at Kenwood Isles with the support of hospice, in the care of siblings and cousins. Helen is survived by brothers, Peter Woehrlin of Prior Lake, Alex Woehrlin of Hopkins, and sister Sue Woehrlin (and partner Elizabeth Burke) of Seattle, plus many devoted cousins.
A Service of Remembrance and Celebration of the life of Helen Woehrlin will be held at 2 pm Saturday November 13th via Zoom (access from the First United Church of Christ, Northfield MN website: firstucc.org The link will be posted before the service). Join the hour before to connect with the Woehrlin siblings, and plan to stay afterwards to participate in small breakout groups to share favorite Helen stories.
Memorial gifts in memory of Helen to Grace Trinity Community Church of Minneapolis, First United Church of Christ in Northfield, or The ARC Minnesota. biermanfuneralhome.com.