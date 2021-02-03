E. Richard Jarvis

NORTHFIELD — Dick Jarvis, age 88 of Northfield, MN passed away on January 30, 2021 at The Family Residence (Assisted Living) in Northfield.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault, MN. Interment will be at the Saint Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault.
For COVID-19 health safety, services are reserved for immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in memory of Dick to Bethlehem Academy (Faribault, Minnesota), Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, or Northfield Hospital Hospice.
Ernest Richard (Dick) was born on April 2, 1932, the first son of Ernest Paul and Catherine Frances (Devitt) Jarvis. Dick was an eight-year student at St. Lawrence Grade School; graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1949; attended Saint John's University in St. Joseph, MN (1949-1951) and earned a BA in Business Administration from the College of St. Thomas (now University of St. Thomas) in 1953. Upon graduation, Dick was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in Franklin, Indiana and Colorado Springs, Colorado until his discharge in 1955.
Dick and Leone (Voegel) Jarvis were married in December 1953, witnessed by Father Foley at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. They made homes and raised a family of six children in Indiana, Colorado, and Minnesota. At the time of Leone's death in 2018, Dick and Leone had been married 64 years.
Dick was loved by his family and appreciated by his friends. He greatly enjoyed life and saw humor in most everything. He maintained that his 24 months in the army was a great educating experience and taught him many things about life, including his own capabilities.
Dick was employed for 35 years by 3M Company. He had a great appreciation for 3M and remained a loyal supporter throughout his life. After retirement from 3M, Dick worked for a number of employers including Pine City Technical College, Kohl's, Only Deals, and the US Census Bureau. Dick also volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital (Surgical Waiting Room), Northfield Hospital (Meals On Wheels), Divine Mercy Catholic Church (Usher), FiftyNorth (Popcorn Wagon) and Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center (Bingo Host).
Dick belonged to several organizations including Toastmasters, Lions, Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, Pine City Chamber of Commerce and The Knights of Columbus in Hartford City, Indiana and Faribault, Minnesota.
He will be missed by many and will always be remembered "as a really nice guy."
He is survived by six children, Kathleen (Kak) Jarvis (Lenny Richardson), Michael Jarvis (Susan Rayne), Mark Jarvis, Father Paul Jarvis, Anne Jarvis (Deacon Steve Moses) and Patrick Jarvis (Jana Voss); his nine grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Jonny, Nathan, Nicholas, Traeton, Quinn, Camden, Reece; three brothers, Thomas, John, and Patrick; and many other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Catherine; and wife, Leone.
