NEW PRAGUE — Marcia Claire Barck passed away after a tragic car accident on the morning of March 2, 2021 at the age of 32.
She was homeschooled but also took select classes at Northfield Public High School (class of 2006). Marcia graduated with honors from St. Olaf College in 2010, and was accepted into the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated in 2014. Her veterinary career began at the Morris Veterinary Center in Morris, MN where she cared for large and small animals. She relocated to New Prague and worked at the Belle Plaine Animal Hospital.Marcia loved life and filled the world around her with joy. She had a passion for animals and a love of traveling, visited many countries and lived in Japan and Thailand for a time. Cooking, camping and the outdoors were other things she enjoyed immensely. Marcia was kind, caring, compassionate and she enriched everyone's lives around her.
She is survived by parents Terry and Linda Barck, sister Leanne Barck, brother and sister-in-law Neil and Marti Barck, grandmother Leverne Morseth, aunts and uncles Craig and Deb Morseth, Joyce Morseth, Bob and Paula Barck, Jacqueline Barck, and loving partner Tony Yarusso. She is preceded in death by grandparents Harold and Arlene Barck, and Harris Morseth. Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering will be at a later date. The family asks for memorial donations to Prairie's Edge Humane Society in Northfield: givemn.org/story/MarciaBarck.