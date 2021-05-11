LIVINGSTON, MONTANA — Ernest Roy Martz, beloved and respected husband, son, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, friend. "Ernie" passed away from cancer on April 1, 2021.
The son of a railroad man, he was born in Livingston, Montana. "The view is terrific on the Northern Pacific!"
Over the span of decades, Ernie pursued a very successful career in television as an announcer, weatherman (Weather Eye Ernie), radio DJ, voice over specialist and freelance actor in the Twin Cities/Minneapolis, St. Paul. The voice that turned heads.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Boyd Martz, daughter Emily Helen Martz Anderson(Alex), grandchildren Raymond Ernest and Lincoln Jay Anderson, Fort Collins, Co., son Erik Ernest Martz, Los Angeles, Ca., sister-in-law, Bonnie Martz, San Rafael, Ca., nephew Craig Martz, San Francisco, Ca.
Predeceased by his parents, Martha Mary (Deering) Martz, Ernest Henry Martz, Brainerd, Mn. and brother Gene, San Rafael, California.
Memorials sent to: American Cancer Society...Gideons International. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd, Minnesota.