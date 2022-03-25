...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
CASTLE ROCK — Brian McCracken, age 25, of Castle Rock, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, after a brief illness at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Saint Mary's Campus.
Brian was born July 31, 1996, to Greg and Holly (Stadler) McCracken, in Northfield. The family made their home in Castle Rock, and he attended high school in Northfield graduating in 2014. After high school, Brian worked various jobs and then began post-secondary studies at Dakota County Technical College where he was learning electrical trade. He began working for Johnson-Reiland Builders & Remodelers in Dundas.
Brian was the person that would march to the beat of his own drum. He liked the simple things in life and, although reserved, once he opened up, he was the most loving and caring man to everyone he met. Brian was a gamer. Playing interactive and video games. He had a deep love for anything involving family. His wish was to be able to travel and one day make it to Germany.
He leaves behind his parents Greg and Holly of Castle Rock; a sister, whom he loved dearly, Jennifer McCracken (Sam Stockwell) of Castle Rock; his grandparents Greg Sr. and Barb McCracken of Northfield, Larry and Judy Stadler of Northfield; his uncles and aunts Tim and Laura McCracken of Kilkenny, Tony and Paige McCracken of Northfield, Holly and Jeff Ciffra of Northfield; a cousin Jeffrey Ciffra of Northfield; his significant other Abigail Gutierrez of Atlanta, GA; and his beloved cat of 13 years, Scampers, and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his uncles Jeff Gillispie, Troy Stadler, and his great grandparents.
Services will be at Hosanna Church in Dundas, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Brian will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Brian had a love of flannel and hoodies; it was a running theme throughout his life. At the invitation of the family, all are invited to wear a hoodie or a piece of flannel clothing of some kind to the visitation and/or service. It would have made Brian smile. biermanfuneralhome.com.
