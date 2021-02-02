GRAND RAPIDS — Rita Helen Rother, 85, of Grand Rapids, MN, formerly of Northfield, MN passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Rita was born in 1936 to Stanley and Helen Mackowski in South Bend, IN where she grew up and graduated from high school. She married James E. Major and they made their home in Rosemount, MN. Following Jim's passing, she later married Robert L. Rother and they made their home in Farmington, MN. She was a homemaker and raised a family prior to working at Ole Store Café and the school district in Northfield, MN. Most recently, Rita moved to Grand Rapids, MN to be near family. In her pastime, Rita enjoyed sewing, gardening, Twins games, visiting over a cup of coffee, and especially spending time with her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. Major; former husband, Robert L. Rother; three sons, John, William, and Daniel Major; sister, Leone Morris; and an infant brother, Joseph Mackowski.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Abel) Lipoff of Luck, WI; two sons, Michael Major of Gilbert, MN and Bob (Stacey) Rother of Grand Rapids, MN; 7 grandchildren; and a former daughter-in-law, Claudia Christensen Major.
A private family service and burial will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.