DUNDAS — Daniel Joseph Gannon, 57, of Dundas (formerly of Lakeville) died Monday, March 29, 2021.
Dan was going through chemo for urethral cancer and contracted COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator on March 17 and his body was too weak to resume breathing on his own. Dan owned and operated Danco Automotive for over 25 years.
Preceded in death by parents Judy and Mike Gannon and brother in-law Todd Hochsprung. Survived by wife Kimberly, children Ben and Sarah, stepchildren Trevor (Heather), Travis (Sarah) and 5 grandchildren, stepmom Joy, Parent-in-laws Connie and Gary Hochsprung, Brother Tony (Nadine), sisters Julie ( Ron) and Kathleen (Paul) Many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Dan's love of life for racing and working will continue through his Danco shop and his son Ben racing at Elko. He has done so much for the racing community and his memory will live on forever.
Celebration of life will take place at 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Dawn's Corner Restaurant and Bar, 200 Railway St. S. Dundas MN 55019, food and beverage provided. In lieu of flowers memorials for the Ben and Sarah or a donation to fight cancer.