Clarence M. Hines

STANTON — Clarence Marshall Hines, age 96, of Stanton, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Reflections End of Life Care in Northfield.
Clarence was born the son of George and Inga (Terland) Hines on August 5, 1924, in St. Paul and the oldest of four children. At the age of 18, Clarence enlisted in the United States Army on November 16, 1942, and served in the infantry during WWII. He fought in the Rhineland offensive in Germany where he was wounded. He received the Purple Heart and two bronze stars for his combat during the war.
He returned to Minnesota where he was united in marriage to Marilyn Davis on July 21, 1951. They built their home in Stanton and raised four children. He was the manager of Triangle Aviation in Stanton. There he taught many people to fly and was also a mechanic and worked maintenance. His job also included hauling skydivers and towing gliders. From this career, he sprayed crops and also farmed. He worked for over 40 years at the Stanton Airport. Marilyn passed away in 2017.
He enjoyed vegetable gardening and taking road trips around the United States with Marilyn and friends. He also enjoyed camping with his family.
Clarence is survived by his children Brad Hines of Cannon Falls, Keith (Beth) Hines of Cannon Falls, Patty (Don) Enberg of Stanton, Denise Hines of Northfield; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and a brother Martin Hines in Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter-in-law Barb Hines; and two sisters Jan and Char.
Funeral services will be held at Stanton United Methodist Church in Stanton on Saturday, July 3, 2021, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be held at Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. For memorial contributions, the family has designated the Stanton Cemetery or American Cancer Association.