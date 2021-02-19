CANNON FALLS — Willis Edwin Moorhouse, age 88, of Cannon Falls, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Willis is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Gary (Mary Kay), Karen (Ken) Volkert, and Doug (Liz); grandchildren, Abby Morelan, Kelsey Moorhouse, Rhea (Andrew) Duncomb, Austin Moorhouse, Kayla (Bret) Otte, Kyle Volkert, Madi Moorhouse and Lexi Moorhouse; six great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by his step-children; Sandy (Mike) Wood, Kevin (Loralie) Illa, Keith (Cindy) Illa, Debra Ohmann, Mary (Joe) Gergen; ten step-grandchildren and nine step-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Bernie; and a great-grandson, Isaiah Morelan. Willis spent his entire life in Randolph, MN other than his time in the Army and his final years in Cannon Falls. In 1957 he married Bernadette Ehlers and they purchased a farm in Randolph where they raised their three children. Willis was a lifelong member and very actively involved at the Randolph Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, spent many years as an active member of the Randolph Fire Department, was a Pioneer Seed Dealer, and was involved with the Randolph FFA Alumni. He was a collector of antique Minneapolis Moline tractors and spent many years attending tractor shows locally and around the country, participating in parades and events, and was a member of several antique tractor organizations. He was a very active member of the Minneapolis Moline Collectors Club. After the passing of Bernadette in 2003, Willis married Carol Engler in 2007 and they settled in Cannon Falls for the next 13 years. He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren and spent numerous evenings at the Randolph High School supporting many of them and the community at various sporting events. He was always grateful to the Lord for blessing him with the family that he had, and for the life that he had the privilege to live. He will be remembered by many family members and friends.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Sunday, February 21, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Lundberg Funeral Home
5839 Hwy 19 Blvd
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
Feb 22
Visitation
Monday, February 22, 2021
9:00AM-10:00AM
Randolph Baptist Church
29020 Dawson Ave
Randolph, MN 55065
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 22, 2021
10:00PM
Randolph Baptist Church
29020 Dawson Ave
Randolph, MN 55065
