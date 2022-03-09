David "Dr. G" Gangsei Mar 9, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTHFIELD — David Gangsei, "Dr. G", age 90 of Pequot Lakes, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021, at his home overlooking East Twin Lake.A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM and a reception will follow.Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Helen, his daughter Heidi Luebke (David) of Eagle River, Wisconsin, his son Ted (Jan) of Fairfax Station, Virginia, and four grandchildren.Memorials are preferred to the Friends of the Hong - Kierkegaard Library, c/o Mark Stapp, St. Olaf College Development Office, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield, 55057.www.northfieldfuneral.com To plant a tree in memory of David Gangsei as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Gangsei Helen Memorial Heidi Luebke Ted Hong Lutheran Church Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now Murphy caps career with 3 wins, helps Northfield wrestling to 5th place National labor shortage impacts business across region Northfield City Council approves resolutions in favor of downtown grant and passenger rail Northfield holds open house to explain redistricting of the city wards and precincts Cannon Valley Makers growing its membership one maker at a time Upcoming Events Mar 9 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 9, 2022 Mar 11 Unity on Division Fri, Mar 11, 2022 Mar 12 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 13 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Mar 13, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices