VESELI — George J. Shambour, age 93 of Veseli, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021. George was born on November 19, 1927 to Joseph and Anna (Maruska) Shambour in New Prague, Minnesota. He attended country school, also St. Wenceslaus Catholic school, and graduated from New Prague High School in 1945. He farmed all of his life with a true passion and love of the land. George married the love of his life, Mary Ann Malecha, on October 14, 1950. They ran a dairy farm along with hogs and chickens near Veseli until 1979. He continued to farm until 2015. For the last 30 years he also worked part time in various local grocery stores. He had a passion for a good euchre game and was in a few card groups including Eurchorama. George dabbled in woodworking creating replicas of both Most Holy Trinity and St. Wenceslaus churches and of his original farmstead buildings. George will be remembered for his humorous, youthful, kind and gentle spirit. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Malecha) and sister, Sr. Mary Catherine Shambour. Survived by his children, Roger (Jeannie), Kathryn (Steve) Blonigan, Michael (Judy), and Patrice (Wayne) Schanus; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eleanore Jirik and Georgine Malecha. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday, September 27, 2021 at Most Holy Trinity Church, Veseli, MN. Memorial visitation from 9:30 AM-11 AM prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli or St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth.
