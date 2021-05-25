WEBSTER — Lucia Maria Fuechtmann (Da Silva), 70, passed away at her home in Webster on Saturday morning, May 15, 2021.
Lucia was born on June 6, 1950, to Maria Carmelo in Angra Do Heroismo, Terceira, Acores, Portugal.
On Dec. 8, 1968, she married Robert Fuechtman of Melrose, MN at the Catholic Church of Angra Do Heroismo, Terceira, Acores, Portugal.
Lucia moved with Robert to the United States in 1971 where she raised five loving daughters and resided in Webster for the next 39 years of her life.
Lucia loved gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Lucia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Fuechtmann, her daughters: Elizabeth (Daniel) Fuechtmann, Michelle (Christopher) Flo, Christina (Jonathan) Ricketts, Melissa (Branden) Fuechtmann, Patricia (Jeffrey) Dulin, grandchildren: Nicholas Brandia, Isabella Brandia, Ethan Ricketts and Zachary Ricketts. Preceded in death by her mother, Maria Carmelo.
A memorial service was held at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Northfield Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Memorials can be sent to: Robert Fuechtmann, 5036 Lonsdale Blvd., Webster, MN 55088.