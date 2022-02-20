Edwin Foster Miller

NORTHFIELD — Edwin Miller, age 91, of Northfield, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Three Links Care Center.
Edwin was born February 20, 1930, in Virden, IL, the second son of James and Elizabeth (Coultas) Miller. He graduated from Marengo (IL) High School in 1948 and joined the United States Air Force where he met Dorothy MacIntosh, a fellow Air Force photographer. Ed and Dorothy were united in marriage on November 4, 1950, in the base chapel at Walker AFB, New Mexico, where both were stationed.
In the Air Force, Ed held the rank of Master Sergeant and was stationed around the U.S. He served both Korea and Vietnam, as well as deployments in Japan with the 509th and elsewhere around the world. He served with the 89th Special Mission Wing at Andrews AFB, serving as the photographer for Air Force One. Ed took pictures of Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon. He retired from the Air Force in 1969. He was the color dark room chief for the AP during the 1980 Olympic Games and was the person to first publish the famous "Miracle on Ice" photo of the U.S. men's hockey team. He worked for the Rome (NY) Daily Sentinel for approximately 16 years. Ed was grateful for the interesting career he had, but said, "I've photographed all kinds of events and celebrities. None compared to a cute snapshot of a grandchild. These are the greatest pictures ever taken and, if you don't believe, ask any grandparent."
He retired due to health reasons in 1985, and he and Dorothy moved to Valparaiso, Indiana. They joined Boone Grove Christian Church, where Ed served as Deacon. Ed was also a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Retired Enlisted Association. He and Dorothy performed together in community theatre and enjoyed golfing together. In 1998, they moved to Northfield to be close to family. Dorothy passed away in 2004 after suffering from Alzheimer's. Ed often said, "I have no doubt that the greatest achievement in my life was getting Dorothy to marry me."
After Dorothy's death, Ed was blessed to find love again with Mary Jane Goertz. The couple wintered in Florida and enjoyed spending time with their family. He was an enthusiastic Twins fan and was a member of Northfield United Methodist Church and Fifty North.
Ed is survived by his three children: Susan (Paul) Wolf of Northfield, David (Vivian) of Byron Center, MI, Ed (Camille) of Southern Shores, NC; his longtime companion Mary Jane Goertz of Northfield; 7 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren; other family members; and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his brother Howard.
Funeral services will be at Northfield United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, beginning at 2:00 PM with Reverend Rachel McIver Morey officiating. Visitation will at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. northfieldfuneral.com.