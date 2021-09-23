Barbara Barlau

NORTHFIELD — Barb Barlau, age 65, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna. This followed a 20 month battle with glioblastoma.
Barbara Jean Haasken Barlau was born August 1, 1956, in Shakopee, Minnesota, to Donald and Marjorie (Litfin) Haasken. She was raised in the Shorewood / Excelsior area and attended St. John's Parochial School. At the age of 15 Barb began working in health care. In 1974, she graduated from Minnetonka High School and attended Hennepin County VoTech and Normandale Community College where she received her Licenced Practical Nurse degree.
On September 10, 1977, Barb married Mark Barlau at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Excelsior. After marriage they made their home in Worthington until moving to Northfield a year later. Barb worked a short time at District One Hospital in Faribault prior to going to work at the former Northfield Clinic. In 1990, she became District Manager for Allina Health Care - Northfield. She excelled at management and earned the respect of her co-workers along the way - retiring in 2019.
Barb was a longtime active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, bird watching, reading, exercising, and spending time with her family, especially her five grandkids. She was caring, loving, giving and always put others first. She was an optimist that always looked for the best in others and she had the heart of a servant. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Mark; her daughters, Melissa (Charlie) Black of Hastings, Michelle (Ben) Goodman of Apple Valley; 5 grandchildren, Marcus and Donovan Black, Clara, Tessa and Alexa Goodman; her mother, Marge Haasken of Excelsior; her sister Cindy (Greg) Ahlm of Victoria; her brothers, Mike (Diane) Haasken of Silverton, Oregon, Mark (Janice) Haasken of Buffalo, Dan (Beth) Haasken of Aitkin; her mother-in-law, Betty Barlau of Spring Park; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Haasken and her father-in-law Calvin Barlau.
A visitation will be held from 1:00PM - 3:00PM, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home located at 201 East 4th Street in Northfield. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Northfield. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service on Monday beginning at noon. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.
In lieu of flowers, monetary memorials will be directed to KTIS Christian radio station, which always brought Barb joy, peace, and comfort.