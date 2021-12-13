Alvin Bud Anderson Jr.

LAKE CITY — Alvin "Bud" Clifford Anderson Jr., age 93, of Lake City, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Lake City. He was born May 11, 1928 in Harlowton, MT to Alvin Sr. and Marion (Duncan) Anderson. He graduated from Harlowton High School in 1947 and went on to the University of Montana in Missoula where he received his degree in business. On December 31, 1958 he married Victoria Haugan. They moved to Fergus Falls, MN and shortly after moved to West Seneca in the Buffalo, NY area. He worked at Standard Milling Co. in Buffalo, then went on to receive a degree in chemistry at State University of New York at Buffalo. In 1981, the family moved to Lake City where Bud was employed at Tennant and Hoyt Milling Co. until retiring in 1992. During his retirement Bud was able to enjoy many things including golfing, bowling, playing cards, helping with Meals on Wheels, and extensive travel throughout the world. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and the Lake City Lions Club, and Anytime Fitness.
Bud is survived by his children, Mark (Tina) Anderson of Ave Maria, FL, Valerie (Phil) Anderson Bradt of Minneapolis, Alvin III (Wendy) Anderson of Waseca, Paula (Mike) Plank of Northfield; eight grandchildren, Lori, Julie, Natalie, Holly, Emily, Brad, Matt, Megan; 15 great grandchildren; partner Roberta "Bobbi" Atkins of Lake City; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Sr. and Marion; wife, Victoria; two sisters, Jean Meyer and Nona Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church with Reverend Steve Frentz officiating. Burial will be at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Woodbury or the Lake City Lions Club. Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel in Lake City is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.