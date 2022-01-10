Charles E. Chuck DeMann

DUNDAS — Charles Earl DeMann, age 96, died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Reflection at the Three Links Care Center in Northfield, following a brief illness, with his family by his side.
Chuck was born on July 16, 1925, at home in Dundas, MN, to Jacob and Lucille (Spears) DeMann. He grew up on the family farm in Dundas with his two sisters and started working at an early age by milking cows and pulling his wagon around town selling the milk. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the Navy, at the age of 17, and served in WW II. He was a sailor on the USS Little DD 803, which was sunk by kamikaze aircraft on May 3, 1945, after doing battle in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He received a purple heart and was very proud to be a veteran.
After returning home from the war, he studied at the General Motors Institute and then joined the family automotive business, DeMann & Son Chevrolet, in Dundas. On January 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to Audrey Robbie and they were blessed with four sons.
Chuck and Audrey had many adventures living up north before returning to Dundas in 1972. Over the years Chuck worked in the automobile industry, sales, and property development. He was a member of the Northfield VFW and a spent many years participating in the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration as a member of the James Younger Gang. He was a kind soul and an avid storyteller who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife Audrey of Dundas; sons Jerry (Lesta Starr) of Shidler, OK, Chip of Northfield, Doug (Becky) of Dundas, Chris (Danette) of Dundas; grandchildren Justin DeMann Smith, Troy DeMann (Alexia Fletcher), Lizabeth DeMann (Scott Sannes), Leah DeMann, Trip DeMann, Gus DeMann, Molly DeMann (Luke Winzig), Amanda DeMann (Meghan Carmona), Anna Edwards (Joel), Ashley Opatrny (Joshua), Jacob DeMann (Ashley Winzig), Travis DeMann (Stephanie Ohmann); 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Millie MacKay, Linda Lieske; and many other relatives and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters Marguerite Collison, Donna Lee; nephew John Collison; sister-in-law Karleene Adams; brothers-in-law Jim Collison, Walter Lee, Butch Lieske, Steve MacKay, Jerry Adams; and daughter-in-law Mary Jane Moline.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Northfield VFW Post 4393. biermanfuneralhome.com.