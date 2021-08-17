SUN CITY WEST — Laurence J. "Jerry" Rogers Jr. age 83, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away Aug. 7, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Born to Larry and Iola (Middleton) Rogers on Nov. 23, 1937. Preceded in death by parents.
Survived by Marie (Barthel) Rogers, his wife of 58 years; his children Larry (Sandra) Rogers and Martha (Jeff) Jentz; sister Rita (Albert) Doud; grandchildren Caitlin Rogers, Tessa (Wyatt) Parks, Anna Jentz, Laura Jentz, and Karl Jentz. Also survived by nieces Peggy Doud, Patti (Greg) Paul, Pam Doud, Paula (Dan) Biermann, Mary Beth (Joshua) DeRoode, nephew Tom (Betsy) Doud, as well as other family and friends.
Jerry, a life-long Catholic, grew up in Aurora, IL, where he attended Holy Angels School and graduated from West Aurora High School in 1955. Jerry earned a business degree from Northern Illinois University in 1959. After serving two years in the US Army, Jerry started his career with a photographic film processing company. This company was soon acquired by 3M, where Jerry spent 35+ years working in sales and manufacturing management. During his career, Jerry traveled the world and lived in several locations. In 1970 he settled in Northfield, MN, where he raised his family. In 1996, Jerry and wife Marie retired to Sun City West, AZ.
In his leisure, Jerry enjoyed many creative hobbies such as woodworking and candle-making. He also loved his 1964 Corvette Sting Ray and a succession of boats. Jerry and his family spent many happy summers boating on the Mississippi and Saint Croix Rivers. In retirement, Jerry found a new talent when he joined the Silver Club. He gifted many lucky people with his well-designed handmade silver jewelry.
His family and friends will greatly miss Jerry's wonderful sense of humor.