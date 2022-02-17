NORTHFIELD — Marjorie E. Britton, age 95, of Northfield, passed away with her daughters by her side on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Highview Hills in Lakeville.
Marjorie was born on July 11, 1926, to William Sr. and Clara (Boettger) Schue in New Richland. There she graduated with the New Richland High School class of '44. Following high school, Marjorie worked at the hemp plant in New Richland, where she worked with hemp grown by area farmers and used in military rope, uniforms and parachutes during WWII.
During that time, Marjorie met Joseph Britton at a dance at the local firemans' hall. They were united in marriage on August 4, 1948, at United Church of Christ in New Richland. They made their home on their farm in Alton Township in Waseca County. After working as a secretary for several years, Marjorie worked as the librarian at the Janesville Carnegie Library for many years.
In 2011, they moved to Northfield Retirement Community (NRC). Joe died in July of 2013, just shy of their 65th wedding anniversary. Marje continued to live at the NRC where she made many friends and engaged in many social activities, such as Bingo and Name That Tune.
Before moving to Northfield, Marje had a beautiful garden on the farm, in which she took great pride. She continued to grow flowers and vegetables at the NRC until her death.
During their marriage, Joe and Marje traveled the world over, taking many trips and cruises. In their younger days they spent many weekends at local ballrooms where they danced the fox trot as well as other steps. They also square danced with the Janesville Circle J's club.
Marje enjoyed baking pies and feeding her family. She was a chatterbox and known to be very social. She was one of the first women to join the Janesville Rotary Club and was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Janesville. After moving to Northfield, Marje was an active member of All Saints, Northfield, and always ready to help feed the hungry at monthly meals and coffee hours.
She is survived by her three daughters Valerie Britton (Greg Gudbjartsson) of Lakeville, Leann Britton of Minneapolis, Belva (Kim) Britton-Williams of Ramsey; four grandchildren Blaine (Allison) Gudbjartsson, Daniel (Katharine) Gudbjartsson, Ben Williams, and her only granddaughter, Diana Williams; three great grandsons Gunnar, Oskar, and Viktor; her sister-in-law Donna Rausch; brother-in-law Lowell Denn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013; a son Blaine in 1969; a brother William Jr. in 1983; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at All Saints Episcopal Church in Northfield on Monday, February 21, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM and will be live streamed at: https://youtu.be/XMLoamUAJYA Visitation for Marjorie will be at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Masks are required. Burial will be at 3:30 PM on Monday at Janesville Cemetery. biermanfuneralhome.com.