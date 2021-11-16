Donald Robertson

NORTHFIELD — Donald M. Robertson, 78, passed away due to congestive heart failure on November 15, 2021, surrounded by family.
Don was born in Winnebago, MN, to Cecil and Sarah Robertson. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1961 and then attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, where he was a champion wrestler and where he met Patty (Christiansen) Robertson. After graduating with a B.S. degree in 1965, Don was a high school science teacher and wrestling coach in in St. James, MN. In 1967, he married Patty in Audubon, IA, and they moved to Arizona, where they taught before returning to Audubon in 1969. Don taught science and started the wrestling program in Exira, and then taught science at Audubon High School.
In the early 1970s, Don farmed north of Audubon with his father-in-law Sid Christiansen for nearly 20 years. He was Executive Director of the Minnesota Soybean Association before establishing a financial planning business with Ameriprise Financial until his retirement in 2014. Don loved supporting his clients, and never stopped following the stock market or informally advising his friends and family.
Throughout his life, Don threw himself fully into everything he did, always with a sense of humor. He loved to play golf with friends, work on landscaping in his yard, go for drives to see the crops, and visit with anyone he met. Don's favorite thing in the world was being "Papa" to his grandkids. They'll always remember his incessant teasing and funny stories (especially about the trouble he got into when he was a kid).
Don is survived by his wife Patty; his daughter Jill Robertson and son-in-law Jason Schulte of San Francisco, CA; his daughter Amy Zollars of Mill Valley, CA; three grandchildren, Max, Leo and Zoe; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents C.W. and Sarah (Monson) Robertson & son-in-law Danny Zollars.
The family will be holding a private memorial with immediate family, due to COVID considerations. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Robertson Family Scholarship at Audubon Community Schools. Donation checks can be written and mailed to Audubon Community Schools, attn. Natalie Lange, 800 Third Avenue, Audubon, Iowa, 50025.