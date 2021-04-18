William Bill Skeels

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... Temperatures will rise into the 60s and humidity values will drop into the 20 to 25 percent range today. West winds will increase to around 15 mph and result in near critical fire weather conditions from late morning to mid afternoon. Fires will spread easily in these conditions. It is best to refrain from burning today. A cold front will pass through late afternoon and result in dropping temperatures and increasing humidity. Some showers are also possible through the evening.