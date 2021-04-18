NORTHFIELD — William "Bill" Skeels, 84, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, Rochester.
William Elliot Skeels was born on April 26, 1936 to George and Adeline (Teske) Skeels in Winona. He was raised there and graduated from Winona High School. He entered the Air Force on January 3, 1955 and served for 4 years during the Vietnam War.
After returning he entered the Army National Guard and attended Winona State University. He graduated with his bachelor's degree and moved to Battle Creek, MI where he started teaching. He moved to Preston and eventually settled in Northfield, where he would raise his two children, and teach in the Northfield elementary schools. He went back to school during his career and earned his master's degree from Winona State University. Bill taught at Washington, Longfellow, Greenvale, and Sibley, where he retired from in 1995. He eventually retired from the Army National Guard as well, after serving for 25 years.
It was not uncommon for Bill to have two or three other jobs, outside of teaching. Most notably, helping clean at the Reub 'n' Stein. He loved sports, but his favorite was hockey. Bill followed the UMN hockey and Minnesota Wild teams closely. He was a jokester and refused to grow up. He had a way with people that would draw them in and created many lasting friendships because of his charm.
Bill married Felipa Mayol in Cebu on August 3, 1987. Family was important to the Skeels and he was described as a great husband, father and grandfather. He even earned father of the year while raising his children in Northfield. Bill was loved by so many family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Felipa; children, Kristi Oberle of Tucson, AZ and Randall (Corrine) of Northfield; grandchildren, Leah Oberle, Josh (Audrey) Wright, Leanne (Fred) Ellison, and Joe (Kim) Wright; great grandchildren, Emilia, Eleanor, Kaycee, Chris, Tyler, Amber, and Teana; and sister, Margaret Wamhoff of Bessemer, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.