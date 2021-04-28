NORTHFIELD — Darlene Callister, 85, of Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Darlene Mae Conley Callister was born on January 19, 1936, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Gareth and Stella (Miller) Conley. She graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1954 and attended Winona State University for two years before marrying Gary Callister on September 8, 1956. The couple made their home in Windom and Alexandria before moving to Northfield in 1969. Darlene worked as a secretary for the Northfield Public Schools for 20 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and Emmaus Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and watching sports, especially the events that her kids and grandkids participated in.
She is survived by her children: Curt (Mary) Callister of Eagan, Dave (Pam) Callister of Chanhassen, and Beth (Neil) Pedersen of Cave Creek, AZ; grandchildren, Christopher, Kyler (Jazz), Kyle (Morgan), Ryan, Mitch, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Daniel and James; sister Pat (Jim) Green of Northfield; other family members; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gary.
A celebration of Darlene's life will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Emmaus Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield, Pastor Abe Johnson presiding. Visitation will be 4 -7 PM, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield. Interment will take place in Cannon Falls Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association, the ALS Association, or FiftyNorth, Northfield.