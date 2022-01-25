Stephen Paul Kump

NORTHFIELD — Stephen Paul Kump, age 68 of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Northfield.

Stephen was born the son of Paul and Corienne "Corkee" (Gibson) Kump on December 21, 1953, in Northfield. He first attended St Dominic School through six grade and then moved on to graduate from Northfield High School in 1972. Stephen grew up enjoying the summers on Mazaska Lake with cousins and friends making memories. At the age of 13, Stephen began working at the family's Lumber Company in Northfield and this continued while attending Bemidji State College. Stephen went on to continue working for the family business, alongside with his sister Diane. Kump Lumber business operated for 67 years, and many houses were built with their materials.

Stephen was very meticulous and paid attention to detail, as he built all the windows by hand and would help the builders load and deliver. Stephen was very strong-willed person, as he continued life with these values. Diane worked aside him knowing details of paint. The family legacy went on until closing sale of 1987.

Stephen never complained and went forward with life, even though he suffered from Ankylosing Spondylitis which he was diagnosed as a young man. Stephen did not have children of his own, however he had had abundant of forever friends and love for children and animals. He had two God Children (Tracy Johnson) and (Travis McGill). He was always there for a friend in need when asked to be there. In adult life, he enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Northfield Golf Club for many years. He spent winters in Florida and summers golfing in Northfield.

He is survived by his sister Diane Kump of Northfield, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul in (1991) and then Corinne (2010.) Live strong and life with peace.

Currently, no dates or times have been scheduled for a memorial service but will be held at a later date and will be posted for a later time. The family prefers memorials directed to the Prairie's Edge Humane Society in Northfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.

