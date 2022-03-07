NORTHFIELD — Tina Elg, age 57, passed away Saturday morning, March 5, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, after suffering an allergic reaction a few days before.
Tina Marie Elg was born October 20, 1964, at the Northfield Hospital to Lorene Ardis Elg (Schiller) and Gerald Walfred Elg. She was baptized, confirmed and attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield, and she remained in Northfield until her death. Tina was a graduate of Northfield Senior High School class of 1983.
Tina had a beautiful, welcoming smile and an infectious laugh that could light up any room. She loved sports, crime mystery shows, music and animals. She especially loved being mama to her many fur babies over the years. Her greatest love was being at the lake and playing Yahtzee with her mother and best friend.
Survivors include her mother Lorene Elg and Lorene's companion Steve Sarafolean, her brother Adam Elg and Adam's husband Roger Miller, her uncles and aunts Donald & Margaret Schiller, Joan Springborg, Janice Kettner, Lola Dahmes, David & Jean Schiller, Rodney & Bonnie Leopold, Dudley Leonard, Roger Raddatz, James & Kay Schmidt, Darvin & Ardis Schiller, Douglas & Marcia Schiller, Lloyd & Elizabeth Jacobson, Jolene Krueger, Daniel & Vicki Schiller, Larry & Jeanne Elg, many cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Gerald, her grandparents Burt and Emeline Elg and Edward and Mildred Schiller, her uncles James Elg, Robert Kettner, Delbert Johnson, Louis Springborg, Dennis Schiller, Arvin Dahmes, Richard Quesenberry and Andy Marsh, and her aunts Eileen Raddatz, Lou-Ann Leopold, Roberta Johnson, Donna Leonard, Jan Elg and Shirley Elg.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a reception will follow.