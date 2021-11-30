Charles P. Chuck Hagen

NORTHFIELD — Charles Phillip Hagen, age 81 of Northfield, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2021. Charles was born in Boyceville, WI on May 15, 1940 to Adolph and Hazel Hagen. He grew up and graduated school in Grenora, ND. Charles entered the US Navy in 1958, at age 18. On May 20, 1961 he married M. Charlene Lumpkins at Medleys Neck Church in Leonardtown, Maryland. He spent 21 years in the US Navy living in Maryland, Virginia, Morocco, Spain, Pennsylvania, Japan, Hawaii, Florida, North Dakota, and Minnesota always together with his family. He retired from the US Navy to North Dakota where he received his BA from Minot State College, and his MS Degree from Central Michigan University. He worked 23 years for SRT Communications & Frontier Communications before retiring again.
Charles is preceded in death by his loving wife, M. Charlene Hagen, and brother, Arvin Hagen, parents, & in-laws. He is survived by his children, Debbie Hagen-Baca, Sheila Hagen, and Brad Hagen (Shila); grandchildren, Matthew (Tina), Paris (Karl), Rio (Austyn), and Joseph; great granddaughter, Hazel; siblings, Alden Hagen, and Karen (Dennis) Christianson; sister-in-law, Beverly Hagen, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Winona St., Northfield, MN with a visitation on Thursday (11/16) from 4-7 PM at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723) also 1 hr. prior to the service at church. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
