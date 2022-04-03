NORTHFIELD — Florence Elstad, age 90, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center.
Florence Evelyn Elstad was born September 6, 1931, at Ruskin, Minnesota, to Carl E. and Anna (Kruse) Wicklund. She attended country school, Dundas School and Northfield High School. On November 9, 1951, Florence married Richard Leslie Elstad in Mason City, Iowa. After marriage they made their home in White Bear Lake. In 1953, they moved to Waterford and in 1961 to Castle Rock. Together they operated her parents farm for many years. Florence also did home cleaning for both individuals and on the Three Links Campus. Florence and Richard remained in Castle Rock until moving to the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center in March 2017. Richard passed away on January 16, 2019.
Florence enjoyed good conversation and visiting with friends at the Castle Rock Mini Mall. She was caring, social and self assured. She will be missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Jim) Cihak of Lonsdale, Lori (Dave) Drentlaw of Northfield; 5 grandchildren, Jeremiah Cihak, Jason Cihak, JoyLee (Adam) Royle, Elissa (Alex) Frandle, Josh Dulski; 9 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Payton, Davis, Allen, Henry, Heather, Olivia and one on the way; one great-great-granddaughter, Josephine Mae; her sister, Shirley Bosshart of Northfield; 2 brothers, Carl (Betty) Wicklund of Farmington, Jerry (Audrey) Wicklund of Northfield; 5 sisters-in-law, Glenda (Don) Holz of Farmington, Judy Heintz of Apple Valley, Helene Heintz of Eagan, Joan Wicklund of New Brighton, Keitha Wicklund of Alabama; 3 step-siblings-in-law, Diane (Randy) Borchardt, Dale (Lynn) Heintz, Mark (Lorena) Heintz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, their son Larry, her sister Diane Bjorneby, her brothers Norman, Kenneth and Raymond Wicklund, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM, and a reception will follow. Interment will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Life Enhancement Fund.
Florence's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and care givers at the Northfield Hospital Long Term Care Center.