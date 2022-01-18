NORTHFIELD — Jim Bierman, 71, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at his home.
James Edmund Bierman was born on November 27, 1950, to John and Margaret (Shedd) Bierman in Northfield. He grew up in Northfield and graduated from Northfield High School in 1969. Jim attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, IA for two years and then transferred to the U of M where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mortuary Science. He returned to Northfield and worked for the family's furniture store and mortuary. Jim eventually bought the funeral home from his father and owned and operated Bierman Funeral Home until retiring in 2015. He sold the family business but continued to work with the staff at Bierman's for funerals and visitations.
Mary Boyd and Jim were high school sweethearts and were married in 1972 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. They moved south of town on Hall Avenue, raised their three children on their small farm, and continued living there through retirement.
Northfield lost a beloved member of its community. Jim was active throughout his life in the Sportsman's Club, member and usher at St. John's Lutheran Church, and took great pride in his work at the funeral home. Jim helped many families get through hard times over the years and worked hard to honor their loved ones. He enjoyed fishing and took many trips with friends and family to Canada and Alaska. Jim would work in the woods behind their house often, clearing trails, cutting wood, planting trees and many acres of native prairie grass. Jim was proud of the Rice County Wildlife Enhancement Award he received in 2020. He loved being around small children, dogs, and cats and gave many nieces and nephews their first taste of ice cream. Jim was a loving husband and supportive father and grandfather; an amazing man who will be deeply missed by those that knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Jesse (Melissa) of Portland, Betsy (Jim) Shultz of Portland and Max (Ashley Eckdahl) of Northfield; granddaughter, Willa; siblings, Peter (Diane) of White Bear Lake, Mary (David) Patterson of Northfield, Jane Bierman (Paul) Lytle of Northfield, Joe (Kris) of Cannon Falls, Susan (Bonnie) of Lakeville, Chris (Dawn) of St. Louis, Robert (Ellen) of Apple Valley, Charlie (Dawn) of Rochester, Margaret (Steve) Cloud of Northfield, and Jennifer (Jim) Griffin of Wilmette, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church of Northfield Radio Broadcast or the Cannon River Sportsman Club of Northfield for youth activities.