Larry L. Sargent

NORTHFIELD — Larry Sargent, age 73, of Northfield, passed away at his home with his wife and daughter at his side on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Larry was born June 18, 1948, to Ruth (Fredenburg) Sargent in Northfield. He entered the United States Navy in 1965 and served during the Vietnam War. After receiving his rank as petty officer 3rd class, and his honorable discharge, he returned to Northfield. Larry went on to receive his associate degree in tool and die. He was employed by Crown Cork and Seal in Faribault and later for Mercury Steel Manufacturing. He was united in marriage to Melba Joy Howell on May 16, 1998, at Little Prairie United Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Northfield.
First and foremost, Larry was an awesome grandpa. When the grandchildren were over to play, Larry would get right down on the floor with them. He loved their visits. He had a great sense of humor and always gave his son and grandsons, who also served in the Army and Marines, a hard time saying that being in the Navy was best. Larry enjoyed watching all sports, but especially the Army/Navy football game. He had a kind heart, very giving and donated many of his items to charity. He was a proud veteran and a proud husband. If there was remodeling projects to do in the house, he would often ask if it was good enough for his wife, Joy? Not that she was particular, but he just wanted it to be right for her. He was very thoughtful and considerate. Many times, Larry and Joy would just get in the car and go for a drive just to see new scenery and spend time together.
Larry is survived by his wife Joy of Northfield; his children Kathy Sargent of Beloit, WI, Ben Sargent of Inver Grove Heights, Mike (Stacy) James of Albert Lea, Chuck (Sheri) James of Dodge Center, David James of Coos Bay, OR, and James (Dawn) Ingham of Columbus Junction, IA/Dundas. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. Larry was preceded in death by his siblings Gertrude Moravec, Mary Ann Brayton, Judy Jones, Linda Sargent, Donald Sargent and two children Jack and Margaret.
Funeral services will be at Hosanna Church in Dundas on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dean Swenson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
