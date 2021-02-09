Jeanne F. Jacobson

NORTHFIELD — Jeanne Jacobson, Born on March 16, 1924, Died on Jan 31, 2021
Jeanne grew up in Dayton, Ohio. Her parents were schoolteachers. She very much loved her younger brother Bob. She would often reminisce about their summers together spent on their grandparents' farm, riding ponies and selling melons at their stand. Though shy and reserved she was also known for being a fun prankster growing up, much like how we know her today; reserved yet strong willed; playful yet "spicy", as her grandchildren lovingly describe her.
She was an adventurous woman for her day to actually break with tradition and leave her home state (during WW2) to attend college at the University of Colorado, where she majored in design and met her future husband, Jake. They met on a blind date when he returned to the university briefly from his navy pilot training program. It was love at first sight and they married a mere year later after having had a mostly "remote" courtship, via love letters and photos. Jeanne's mother highly approved of Jake and told Jeanne, "If you don't marry him, I will!" In 1956, after Jake earned his MFA at the University of Colorado he and Jeanne moved their young family of five to Northfield, MN after Jake accepted a teaching position in the Carleton College Art Dept. Northfield is where Jeanne and Jake designed and built their one-of-a-kind, Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home, and where they raised their children, Bob, Becky and Linda.
Music was ever present and important to Jeanne in her life. She played the cello and piano and taught her daughters Becky and Linda the joy of singing and performing in harmony around the piano at very young ages.
Jeanne enjoyed her years working in various jobs at Carleton College and being surrounded by the students, faculty and college sports. She was an avid Carleton basketball fan, and was truly a diehard "Carl" advocate in every respect!
Behind the scenes she was an extremely supportive wife to Jake and a devoted mom to her kids. She made almost everything from scratch, both clothes and meals. She was creating ethnic meals, and baking her own bread before it was even popular. We never realized how unusual it was that we ate chow mein, curry, and pickled herring back in the day when everyone else was eating meat and potatoes! Jeanne was known for her whole wheat, buttermilk pancake breakfasts served in their outdoor courtyard, where she and Jake would delight in gathering with friends and neighbors. She even had a hand grinder where she would grind her own flour from fresh whole wheat berries for every batch of pancakes!
Jeanne was both creative and resourceful. She sewed everything from a tepee for her son to live in when he was a student in Montana, to clothes for her girls, with matching outfits for their dolls, and stuffed animals for her grandbabies. Through the years her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have been the lucky recipients of both her handsewn and knitted goodies. Her sense of design and aesthetics were truly a gift that she shared and passed onto her children.
Jeanne had a passion for nature and the arts. Her love of nature and the West started when her father built a cabin in the Little Bighorn Canyon in Wyoming. Her childhood trips to the western plains and Rockies became embedded in her soul from the very beginning. She loved traveling westward every summer and relished in the smells of the sage and the sight of the bright red Indian paintbrush that dotted the vast landscape. She and Jake shared this yearly trek to the Little Bighorn cabin with their children who also developed a love for the western landscape. Her son Bob in particular developed his lifelong passion for the mountains and western landscape as a result.
Jeanne was an avid reader. She loved learning about and experiencing other cultures which started with hosting foreign exchange students at Carleton. Some of her fondest memories were the family's year-long sabbaticals abroad in both Denmark and Japan. In her later years in Northfield she enjoyed taking elder collegiate courses. Never one for small talk but rather always one to listen, learn and grow.
At 90 years old, Jeanne made a big change. She sold her home in Northfield and moved to Sonoma, CA where she lived independently in an apartment close to Linda, and to her son Bob in Mendocino. She spent the past five years of her remarkably happy, healthy life enjoying the out-of-doors every day by walking throughout the town, under the Sonoma sunshine that she so loved, and taking trips to Mendocino, San Francisco, and Portland, Oregon to visit family. Talk about the perfect late life adventure!
She so loved each of her three children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, and they loved her. Her unconditional loyalty, love, support, passion and generosity toward her family was ever present.
Though she lost much of her mental acuity as a result of her post COVID recovery, she never lost her humorous quip. When told by her son-in-law on one of our last visits that "she was still such a beautiful woman", she replied without missing a beat, "I was waiting for you to say that!"
She referred to herself as "Grammy the Great" to her great grandkids, and how right she was! A fitting title for the very private little queen matriarch of the Jacobson family.
Due to COVID, our family has decided to delay a memorial celebration of Jeanne's life until it is safe to travel.
Jeanne is survived by her son Bob of Mendocino, CA; two daughters Becky Hines of Durham, NC, Linda Jacobson (Marc Chanliau) of Minneapolis; her grandchildren Jay Hines, Brandon (Mary Beth), Josh Hines, Zach (Kendra) Morrison, Tyler (Beth) Morrison, Jessica (Virinder) Singh; great grandchildren Zoe, Edith Jeanne, Crosby, and Jagger. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
Written by Linda Jacobson