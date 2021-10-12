NORTHFIELD — Hadley Joan Peterson, treasured daughter of Matt and Sammy (Strese) Peterson; and beloved sister of Malia, Pryor, and Case, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, just 5 days before her expected arrival, at Northfield Hospital.
The emotional connection between a child, Mother, and Father is one that begins at conception.
The joyous news of a fourth child. A beautiful, precious daughter to be greeted at home by her sister and brothers. A nursery decorated and a home filled with love and expectation. This little girl was so unbelievably loved.
Our Little Angel, who will always be a precious gift and memory. Hadley is survived by her parents Matt and Sammy of Northfield; her sister Malia; brothers Pryor and Case; Grandparents Phil Peterson of Savage, Joanie Peterson of Northfield, Mike and Colleen Strese of Dennison; Great Grandparents Margaret Koppen of Lilydale, Muriel Strese of Inver Grove Heights; aunts and uncles Brooke (Dave) Swart of Slayton, Chris (Markus) Peterson of Seattle, WA, Kelly (Kyle) Shay of Randolph, and Becky (Josh) Otto of Welch, and many cousins that had big plans for her.
Hadley is preceded in death by 2 great grandmas and 4 great grandpas, who we are sure are snuggling her for us, until we get her back in our arms.
Services will be held at Matt and Sammy's home on Saturday, October 16, 2021, beginning at 1:00 PM. biermanfuneralhome.com