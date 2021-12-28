NORTHFIELD — Harlan Bresnahan, age 84, left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday evening, December 27, 2021. He was at home with his wife and family by his side. He had fought a long and courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Charles Harlan Bresnahan was born March 8, 1937, in Northfield, Minnesota, to Harold C. and Florence A. (Fox) Bresnahan. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1954. On October 18, 1958 Harlan married Marlene Ellen Teske at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. After marriage they made their home in Northfield. Harlan was a skilled machinist and over the years worked for several local manufacturing companies.
Harlan loved to spend time with his family at the Lake Bertha cabin. For many years he played on local softball teams and was affectionately known as "Breezy." Together with Marlene they were always active in their church home. Harlan was a man of character and a creature of habit. He was a truly loyal friend and neighbor who would watch out for others and always greet people with a smile. He loved his family dearly and his grandchildren will always fondly remember his "duck" voice and the unlimited back tickles - always looking at his grandkids with an abundance of love in his eyes.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marlene; 4 children, Julie Johnson of Prior Lake, Jeffrey (Anjanette) of Faribault, Amy (Charles) Ewaldt of Maplewood, Nicole (Steven) Dastoor of Duluth; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; his brother, Luverne (Mary Ann) of Northfield; and his sister, Shirley Grant of Northfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Heather, a stillborn twin sister, and his parents.
A gathering to celebrate Harlan's life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Harlan's family wants to thank all who have loved and known Harlan.