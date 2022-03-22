NORTHFIELD — Marie Nelson, 104, passed away Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at the Long Term Care Center in the Northfield Hospital.
Marie Arneson was born on March 5, 1918, in rural Elko on the family farm to Arnold and Brita Arneson. She attended Eidswold country school through the eighth grade and helped her parents with her younger siblings for a few years on the farm. Marie loved working with the animals, especially the horses and her dogs. She started working at a restaurant in Northfield around the age of 18 and married Chester Nelson on October 8, 1938. They raised their family in the Webster and Elko area. Marie worked at the pool table factory in Northfield and then a glass manufacturer in Shakopee, where she retired from in 1978 after working there for 20 years.
In her free time, Marie enjoyed cooking, gardening, "cutting weeds in the field," making lefse, and baking bread, pies, and many other goodies. She and Chester enjoyed visiting family in Arizona in the winter. Marie didn't get her driver's license until after Chester died in 1986 but was a force to be reckoned with on the road after. She moved into Northfield eventually and would have her neighbors over for coffee and dessert many times a week. Marie loved her family and made time to visit with them. She was a delight to those who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Marie is survived by her children, John (Dorothy) Nelson of Bloomington, Bernice Christensen of Northfield, Bob Nelson of Lonsdale, Richard (Marcy) Nelson of Northfield, Ken Nelson of Webster, and Dave (Noreen) Nelson of Gibbon; 28 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, husband, Chester; grandchildren, Mark Nelson, Michael Nelson, Rhiannon Nelson, and Troy Christensen; and siblings, Nellie, Sverre (Sam), Dan, Hannah, Art, Esther, and Enoch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Solor Lutheran Church, Webster. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that those attending the funeral at Solor Lutheran Church wear masks. Interment will be in Solor Lutheran Cemetery, Webster.