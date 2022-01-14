BURNSVILLE — Diane M. Ingersoll, age 80, of Burnsville, formerly of Northfield, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Diane was born the daughter of Otto and Blanche (Anderson) Knippschild on August 12, 1941, in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Central High School in West Allis, WI. Following high school, Diane began, what would become, a 50-year career in the insurance business. She began working for Western National in Milwaukee. In 1974, the family moved to Apple Valley where she worked for 1st National, Farmers Home, and Richfield Insurance Company. Previously divorced, Diane met Rich Ingersoll in 1988 and they were united in marriage in 2004. Diane worked along with Rich at Modern Computer Systems.
After 'retiring' from their jobs in Minnesota, Diane and Rich moved to Fort Myers, Florida and owned and operated an ice cream shoppe in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. They returned to Minnesota where they made their home in Farmington. They once again returned to Florida where they lived in Beverly Hills and later, they would move to Northfield. Once they moved back to Northfield, they continued to travel South during the winter in their RV to Naples, FL. Diane enjoyed making cards, collecting and making shell crafts. She was also a member of the Marco Island Shell Club.
There are so many ways one could describe Diane. She could light up a room with her presence, big smile, and outgoing personality. Her hair was never out of place and her lipstick was always perfect. According to Rich, she was fun, good looking, and had an infectious laugh. Four-year-old, great-grandson Roman, said that she was the best Grandma ever. Diane was spunky and fun. She always put others first and made wonderful friendships along the way. Everybody loved her. She enjoyed going out to eat or just taking a drive at times.
She is survived by her husband Richard of Burnsville; a daughter Stacy (Steve) Johnson of Farmington; stepdaughter Sheila (Jeff) King of Council Bluffs, IA; her daughter-in-law Karla Ingersoll of Nerstrand; grandchildren Faith, Zoe, Alec, Amanda, Allison, Nolan, Ella, Hailey; and great-grandson Roman. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson Richard Ingersoll; a brother Richard; and sister Beverly.
Funeral services will be at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Saturday, January 22, 2022, beginning at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff in the heart center at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital for the compassionate and excellent care Diane received while in the hospital. biermanfuneralhome.com.