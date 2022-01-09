Arnold "Arnie" Nelson

NORTHFIELD — Arnold C. Nelson of Northfield, MN, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and follower of Christ, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 7th at the Northfield Hospital. He was 73 years old.
Arnie Nelson was born on March 21st, 1948, in Glenwood, MN to parents Herman and Georgia (Younkin) Nelson. He graduated from Brooten High School in 1966, where he was involved in student council, drama club, and the school newspaper. Arnie met the love of his life, Arlette Snyder in 1967, and the two were married on June 7th, 1969. They raised four sons, Christopher, Jeremy, Nicholas, and Bobby. Arnie was a farmer and carpenter, and began employment at Sheldahl in Northfield in 1980, where he was a specialized carpenter until 1997.
Arnie loved taking his family on road trips, camping and fishing with his sons, and creating in his workshop above the garage. He was also heavily involved with Pack 313 of the Northfield Cub Scouts program, serving as both den leader and pack leader until 1995, after which he was a merit badge counselor. Arnie took great joy in creating memorable experiences for the young men under his care, be it trips to Tomahawk Boy Scout Camp, organizing the annual game night, the Blue and Gold Banquet, and the Pinewood Derby, or scheduling special guests for pack meetings, like a French voyageur reenactor.
In his later years, Arnie enjoyed bird watching, and writing letters to soldiers stationed overseas, but his greatest joy was his family whom he would proudly talk about any chance he got.
Arnie is survived by, Arlette, his wife of 52 years, four sons, Christopher (Anna), Jeremy (Amanda), Nicholas (Angela), and Bobby, nine grandchildren, and his sister, Dee Scott of Mound, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, and three grandchildren.
A service celebrating the life of Arnie will be held on Saturday, January 22nd at Cornerstone Community Church, 1313 Division St. S in Northfield. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11:20 AM, with the service starting at 11:30 AM. biermanfuneralhome.com.