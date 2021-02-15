NORTHFIELD — Herbert L. Petersen, age 89, of Northfield, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Northfield Retirement Community.
Herbert L. Petersen was born October 8, 1931, in Northfield to Herbert C. and Mabel (Sorenson) Petersen. Herbert received his education from district 74 school in Greenvale township through eighth grade, then transferred to Northfield Senior High, graduating in 1949. He was raised on the farmstead in Greenvale township.
At the age of 17 Herbert enlisted in the National Guard and was called up for active duty on January 16, 1951. He had his basic training in Camp Rucker Alabama. From there he was sent to Korea. He achieved the rank of Corporal and received an honorable discharge August 25, 1952.
Herbert was united in marriage to Shirley (Gillispie) on March 27, 1954, together they raised seven children and shared 61 years of marriage. They made their home in Northfield and in 1957 they moved to the farm in rural Northfield, and in 1977 they built a home in rural Castle Rock where they lived until 2010.
Herbert worked many years in residential and later commercial construction, ten years with the Northfield post office, many of those years also operating the family farm that had chickens, dairy cows, and horses. Herbert and Shirley owned and operated the Castle Gardens Supper Club from 1969 - 1973. They later bought it back in 1979 operating it until the early 1990's. Herbert finished his working years as a maintenance man at Target in Burnsville.
Herb was hardworking, always willing to lend a helping hand and generous with his time, whether it was helping his children with their many moves, home improvement projects, or babysitting. He was active with his children in activities such as 4-H and horse shows. In his later years he enjoyed participating in antique tractor pulls with his son Loren, and all the related activities such as rebuilding and adjusting to get more power.
Herbert is survived by his children Pamela Petersen (David Underdahl) of Dundas, Terry (Deb Pflaum) of Northfield, Douglas (Joann) of Paynesville, Loren (Lori Koester) of Dundas, Marilyn Petersen (Dan Schroeder) of Northfield, David (Amy) of St. Cloud, Becky (Marc) Mellgren of Northfield; grandchildren: Anna (Andy) Greve, Cassondra Anderson, Tamara (Jamey) Sirek, Chad Johnson, Brent Petersen, Riley Petersen, Christian Petersen, Jenny and Alex Flom, Rachel (Nick) Kjera, Caleb and Amanda Petersen, Chloe, Spencer and Tegan Mellgren, and 9 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Survived by sisters Geraldine Jasan and Arlene (Neil) Grover. Preceded in death by his parents, grandson Dane Underdahl, and wife Shirley.
Visitation will be Friday March 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bierman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at St Peters Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 6, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be delayed and held at Greenvale Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Northfield VFW and American Legion. biermanfuneralhome.com.